4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Upgraded to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on 4imprint Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,780 ($36.32).

Get 4imprint Group alerts:

4imprint Group stock opened at GBX 2,875 ($37.56) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £807.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,398.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,459.51. 4imprint Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,691.41 ($22.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,900 ($37.89). The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20.

In other 4imprint Group news, insider Kevin Lyons-Tarr sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,465 ($32.21), for a total value of £44,517.90 ($58,162.92). Also, insider Charles John Brady bought 1,000 shares of 4imprint Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,486 ($32.48) per share, with a total value of £24,860 ($32,479.75).

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.