$5.93 Billion in Sales Expected for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to report sales of $5.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.92 billion. CBRE Group posted sales of $5.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year sales of $25.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.66 billion to $25.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $28.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.93 billion to $28.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion.

CBRE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.20.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at $68,616,245.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,869. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in CBRE Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 18.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $87.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.85. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $88.91. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

