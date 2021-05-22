5,591 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Acquired by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 332,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,672,000 after purchasing an additional 103,164 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 36,225 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,021,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,447,000 after purchasing an additional 32,461 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $2,463,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,020,866.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $13,053,517.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 339,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,954,483.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,885 shares of company stock valued at $84,224,662 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,859. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.46. The company has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $217.28.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.10.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

