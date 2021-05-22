$617.20 Million in Sales Expected for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will announce $617.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $626.00 million and the lowest is $609.75 million. Roku reported sales of $356.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $4.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Roku.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.74.

ROKU stock traded down $5.33 on Wednesday, hitting $330.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,216,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,947. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.82. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.63 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a 12-month low of $100.19 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total value of $7,797,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,797,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,715 shares of company stock worth $113,422,475 over the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roku (ROKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.