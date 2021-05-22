6,282 Shares in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Bought by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period.

Global X MLP ETF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,972. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.92. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $37.80.

