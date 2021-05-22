6,600 Shares in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Bought by TradeLink Capital LLC

TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. QuantumScape comprises approximately 4.0% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $27,000. 25.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE QS traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,705,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,025,158. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.59. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

