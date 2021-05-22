$681.53 Million in Sales Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to report $681.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $586.90 million to $755.70 million. Mr. Cooper Group posted sales of $630.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.91 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

COOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.56.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $114,331.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,333,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,968,000 after acquiring an additional 655,652 shares in the last quarter. Inherent Group LP lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,560,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,424,000 after purchasing an additional 972,798 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,550,000 after purchasing an additional 84,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 869,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,211,000 after purchasing an additional 135,771 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

COOP traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.17. The company had a trading volume of 363,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.60. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.65.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.