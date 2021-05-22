$7.15 Billion in Sales Expected for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will report $7.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.63 billion. American Airlines Group posted sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 341.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $27.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.60 billion to $30.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $38.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.71 billion to $46.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.65) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seaport Global Securities cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.57. The company had a trading volume of 26,246,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,185,336. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $26.09.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 224,355 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 19,377 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 998,377 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 82,560 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,285 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 51,286 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 103,919 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 552,758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

