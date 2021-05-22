$740.40 Million in Sales Expected for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to post sales of $740.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $739.70 million to $741.10 million. MKS Instruments reported sales of $544.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MKS Instruments.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKSI. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.18.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $182.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $98.19 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,072 shares of company stock worth $2,066,061 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $924,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 218.0% during the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 63,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after acquiring an additional 43,595 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MKS Instruments by 2,959.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,090,000 after purchasing an additional 454,335 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 261,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,436,000 after purchasing an additional 76,604 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MKS Instruments (MKSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.