800 Shares in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIC by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in NIC by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in NIC by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 131,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in NIC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIC alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on EGOV shares. Barrington Research cut shares of NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

NIC stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.95. NIC Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $35.35.

NIC Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services and payment solutions that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company operates through three segments: State Enterprise, Payments, and TourHealth.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.