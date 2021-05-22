$936.85 Million in Sales Expected for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to announce sales of $936.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meritor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $909.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $964.50 million. Meritor reported sales of $514.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritor will report full-year sales of $3.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Meritor by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Meritor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Meritor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meritor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Meritor by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.41. Meritor has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

