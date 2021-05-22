$95.32 Million in Sales Expected for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to report sales of $95.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.76 million and the lowest is $94.88 million. Regional Management posted sales of $89.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year sales of $393.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $391.15 million to $395.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $439.34 million, with estimates ranging from $433.85 million to $444.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of RM traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.00. 106,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,427. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $46.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.22 million, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 21.76 and a current ratio of 21.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Regional Management by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Regional Management by 887.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 79,838 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regional Management by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

