A. Sinclair Dunlop Sells 149,488 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $7,900,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A. Sinclair Dunlop also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 5,773 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $277,681.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.02. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on APLS. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $127,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

