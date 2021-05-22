Abundance Wealth Counselors Invests $32,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 690 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $523,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 11,037 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.13.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $790,600.00. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total transaction of $491,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,860 shares of company stock worth $17,229,105 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $362.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of -116.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $347.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.05. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.48 and a 1-year high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

