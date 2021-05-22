Abundance Wealth Counselors Makes New $29,000 Investment in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 772 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Invitae in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invitae in the first quarter worth about $11,470,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitae in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVTA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.86.

In other Invitae news, Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $486,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,336.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $94,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,569 shares of company stock worth $6,724,635. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.15. 2,251,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,415,332. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.65. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

