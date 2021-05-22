Abundance Wealth Counselors Takes $37,000 Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at $510,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,130,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 873.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter.

XBI opened at $126.67 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $97.15 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.74.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

