accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Numis Securities lowered shares of accesso Technology Group to an add rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. accesso Technology Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,764 ($23.05).

Shares of accesso Technology Group stock opened at GBX 640 ($8.36) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £263.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 671.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 499.25. accesso Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 230 ($3.00) and a one year high of GBX 739 ($9.66).

In other accesso Technology Group news, insider Bill Russell bought 13,000 shares of accesso Technology Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.58) per share, for a total transaction of £75,400 ($98,510.58).

About accesso Technology Group

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

