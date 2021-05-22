Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.217 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Acerinox’s previous annual dividend of $0.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANIOY opened at $7.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 1.69. Acerinox has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79.

Get Acerinox alerts:

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Acerinox had a positive return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acerinox will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANIOY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acerinox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.