Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.84

Active Energy Group PLC (LON:AEG)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.68 ($0.01). Active Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01), with a volume of 12,551,521 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,627.67, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.53 million and a PE ratio of -6.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.91.

In other news, insider James Gerald Leahy bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

Active Energy Group PLC engages in the development and commercialization of biomass into renewable energy pellet products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Forestry & Natural Resources and CoalSwitch. It offers CoalSwitch, a biomass-based fuel that utilizes low-value forestry, and agricultural residues and energy crops; and PeatSwitch, a steam beneficiated and soil substrate product, which is made from waste fiber.

