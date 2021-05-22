Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Midwest Wealth Management Inc.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 1.4% of Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,508,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after buying an additional 3,760,947 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,998,000 after buying an additional 2,923,884 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after buying an additional 2,328,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 and have sold 87,253 shares worth $8,163,413. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.64.

ATVI traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $95.37. 5,431,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,754,458. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.67.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.