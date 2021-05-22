Acute Angle Cloud Market Cap Reaches $2.32 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,907.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,291.65 or 0.06045398 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $643.92 or 0.01698665 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.05 or 0.00456517 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.66 or 0.00154743 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.84 or 0.00608963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.27 or 0.00435994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006654 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.38 or 0.00375606 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

