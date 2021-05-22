Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acutus Medical Inc. is an arrhythmia management company. It focused on the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus Medical Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Acutus Medical has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Acutus Medical stock opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81. Acutus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34). Research analysts predict that Acutus Medical will post -60.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $1,006,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Acutus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $745,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 366.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

