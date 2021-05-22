AdEx Hits Market Capitalization of $15.25 Million (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 22nd. AdEx has a total market cap of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One AdEx coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AdEx alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00064702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00017236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $332.86 or 0.00892977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00091517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx (ADX) is a coin. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.