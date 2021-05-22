ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $20.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ADTN. Argus upgraded ADTRAN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded ADTRAN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. ADTRAN has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.21 million, a PE ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $127.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is -3,600.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 427.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

