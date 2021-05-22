Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires Shares of 37,304 NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter worth $841,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 426,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,105,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 36,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 13,133 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 12,095 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

NRG traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $33.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,528,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,187. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average of $37.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.17%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

