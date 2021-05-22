Advisors Preferred LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 828,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,930 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Advisors Preferred LLC owned about 0.92% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCL traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $21.14. The stock had a trading volume of 558,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,610. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.19.

