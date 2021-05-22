Advisors Preferred LLC Decreases Holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Advisors Preferred LLC cut its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,640 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEAR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 210.4% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1,812.1% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000.

BATS NEAR remained flat at $$50.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,136 shares. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.18.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.