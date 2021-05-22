Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $560,000 in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 119.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 243,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 33,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northcoast Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

NYSE:UNFI traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.79. 821,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $41.37.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $598,655.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,113.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $379,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,309 shares of company stock valued at $8,189,653. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

