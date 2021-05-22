Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 12,610 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Advisors Preferred LLC lessened its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 35.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,610 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

NYSEARCA:FLRN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.65. 303,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,778. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $30.26 and a one year high of $30.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.62.

