Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 16,870 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Advisors Preferred LLC lowered its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,870 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 73,815 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $423,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB remained flat at $$54.86 during trading on Friday. 2,181,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198,760. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.92. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30.

