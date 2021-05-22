Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Raised to C$92.00 at Raymond James

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James to C$92.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AEM. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$101.89.

AEM stock traded down C$1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$86.98. The company had a trading volume of 438,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,312. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$80.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$84.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.29. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$69.14 and a 1 year high of C$117.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille bought 761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$74.36 per share, with a total value of C$56,587.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,428,280. Also, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total value of C$890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,270,038. Insiders purchased a total of 8,861 shares of company stock worth $645,908 over the last quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

