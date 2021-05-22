Agrello (DLT) Price Hits $0.0888 on Exchanges

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Agrello has a total market capitalization of $9.00 million and $424,640.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Agrello has traded 44.3% lower against the US dollar. One Agrello coin can now be bought for about $0.0888 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00065001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00017952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $337.31 or 0.00882455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00091044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Agrello Profile

DLT is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 101,395,443 coins. Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.id . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

Agrello Coin Trading

