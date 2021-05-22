AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Monday, March 8th.

AIBRF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.01. 951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,986. AIB Group has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

