Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,293 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $29,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,415,809,000 after acquiring an additional 686,175 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,142,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,932,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,154,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,646,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on APD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.13.

NYSE APD traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $298.19. 672,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,939. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.38. The firm has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.17 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

