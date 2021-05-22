AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at CIBC

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BOS. TD Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

TSE BOS opened at C$34.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.16. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$14.67 and a 52 week high of C$43.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. The stock has a market cap of C$918.30 million and a P/E ratio of 18.20.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$172.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$199.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that AirBoss of America will post 2.0899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from AirBoss of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is presently 11.44%.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Mary Matthews bought 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$39.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 168,892 shares in the company, valued at C$6,586,788. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,290 shares of company stock valued at $316,497.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

