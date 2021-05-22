Ajo LP Sells 1,152 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Ajo LP lessened its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,172 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Yelp were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YELP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at $33,380,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 346.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 556,118 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after acquiring an additional 431,488 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 756,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after acquiring an additional 408,844 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,952,687 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $129,134,000 after acquiring an additional 393,953 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $138,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,039,038.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $173,612.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,054 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,662. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YELP shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist increased their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

Shares of NYSE:YELP traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.92. 747,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,683. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.05 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $43.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.10.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

