Ajo LP Sells 82,769 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Ajo LP reduced its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 56.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82,769 shares during the period. Alcoa makes up about 1.0% of Ajo LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ajo LP’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,925,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,367 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,910 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alcoa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,987,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,104,000 after buying an additional 173,499 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,958,000 after buying an additional 250,768 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Alcoa by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,153,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,692,000 after buying an additional 795,849 shares during the period.

Shares of AA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,902,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,746,768. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $44.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AA. TheStreet raised Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $433,391.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,192.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 301,370 shares of company stock worth $10,214,547.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

