Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Akzo Nobel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Akzo Nobel has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Akzo Nobel stock opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.63. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $43.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.40%. Equities analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $1.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is 86.21%.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

