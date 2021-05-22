Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.29

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.29 and traded as high as $3.33. Alaska Communications Systems Group shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 177,883 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $181.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $60.67 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 43.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,535,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the period. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALSK)

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support, managed IT security and IT professional, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network.

