Alchemy Pay (ACH) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.41 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $8.13 million and approximately $8.41 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 49.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.42 or 0.00392640 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00155368 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00236017 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00011244 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 93.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003980 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,298,392,630 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

