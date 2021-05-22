Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Hits New 1-Year High at $177.44

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $177.44 and last traded at $177.33, with a volume of 19281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.47.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALXN shares. Piper Sandler cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.32.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALXN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,168,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,838,611,000 after acquiring an additional 68,531 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 4,289,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,509,000 after purchasing an additional 125,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $494,584,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

