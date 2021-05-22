Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $290.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 37.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BABA. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $5.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.06. The company had a trading volume of 22,825,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,496,779. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.10. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $196.70 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $571.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.