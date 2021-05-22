Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target Increased to C$56.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ATD.B. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.23.

Shares of ATD.B opened at C$43.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$41.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.33 billion and a PE ratio of 14.94. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$36.03 and a 12-month high of C$47.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

