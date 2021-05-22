Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Gap Up to $27.24

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.24, but opened at $28.35. Alkami Technology shares last traded at $29.09, with a volume of 2,375 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

About Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

