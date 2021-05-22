Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) CEO Sells $3,285,000.00 in Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) CEO Richard F. Pops sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $3,285,000.00.

ALKS stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Alkermes by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Alkermes by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Alkermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

