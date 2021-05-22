Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,333,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434,950 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.05% of Masonite International worth $153,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masonite International by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $285,625.00. Also, Director John H. Chuang purchased 10,000 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.66 per share, with a total value of $1,246,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DOOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $118.91 on Friday. Masonite International Co. has a 1 year low of $62.98 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.34 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.16 and a 200 day moving average of $108.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Masonite International’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

