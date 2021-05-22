Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 28.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 497,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 197,546 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in KLA were worth $164,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of KLA by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after buying an additional 24,559 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of KLA by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,448,000 after buying an additional 42,004 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of KLA by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,292,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $1,695,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $310.14 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $168.24 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $325.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.19.

In other news, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,357.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

