Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,222,837 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 149,242 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $196,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $137.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

MU opened at $80.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.69. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,200. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

