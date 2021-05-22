Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $176.16 Million Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,196,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,973 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $176,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 214.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WBS opened at $57.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

WBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

