Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Price Down 7.3% Following Insider Selling

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s share price traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $26.39 and last traded at $26.39. 1,757 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 947,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.47.

Specifically, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,790,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.62.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average is $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,472,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,372,000 after buying an additional 160,057 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,343,000 after buying an additional 654,713 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,381,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,080,000 after purchasing an additional 424,778 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 5.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,305,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,081,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,678,000. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

